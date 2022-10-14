D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 607 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.