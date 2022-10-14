D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 135 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.48 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

