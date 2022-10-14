Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 695.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $110.63.

