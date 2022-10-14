D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,977 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 53.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 93.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

