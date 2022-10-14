D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

