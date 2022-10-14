D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVOV opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $176.31.
