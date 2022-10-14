D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

