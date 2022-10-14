D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 15,658 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SLB opened at $44.19 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.