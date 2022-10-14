General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.