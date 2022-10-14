D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,717 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $70.15 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

