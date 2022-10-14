D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

