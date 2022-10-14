Morgan Stanley Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $215.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $190.38 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.56.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

