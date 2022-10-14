D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,531 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,382,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUSA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Featured Stories

