D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 89,444 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.21% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.84 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

