D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $140.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

