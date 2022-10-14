ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

