D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.