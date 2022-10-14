JB Capital LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

