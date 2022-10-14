20,500 Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $496.80 million, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

