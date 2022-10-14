JB Capital LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

