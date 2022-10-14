1,305 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.