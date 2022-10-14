AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is SWS Partners’ 8th Largest Position

SWS Partners lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

