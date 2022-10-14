Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after buying an additional 934,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

