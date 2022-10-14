Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

