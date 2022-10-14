Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ opened at $31.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

