Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $165.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

