Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,279 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $3,717,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

