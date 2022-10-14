Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

