Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

