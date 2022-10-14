Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

