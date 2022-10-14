Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 564.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,955.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $509.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $417.80 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.82 and a 200 day moving average of $513.68. The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

