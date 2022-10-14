Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.65 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

