Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $254,000 Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 255.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS NUDM opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

