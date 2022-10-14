Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,378 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.