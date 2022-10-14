Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 123,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 177,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

