Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

JD.com stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

