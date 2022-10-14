Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 380,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.