Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
ITOT opened at $81.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.
