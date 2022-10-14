Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 303 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

Further Reading

