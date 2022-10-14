Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

