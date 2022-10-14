Thomasville National Bank Sells 388 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 659.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $509.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $417.80 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.