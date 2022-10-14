Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.54.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

