Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

TSN opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

