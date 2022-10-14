Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

