Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,350 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,894,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $251.58 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.63.

