Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.06 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

