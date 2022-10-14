Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,297 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,488 shares of company stock worth $194,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

