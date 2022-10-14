Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 13,728 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 67,675 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 68,295 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 728.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 773.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

