Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.24.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.