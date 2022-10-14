Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 261 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

